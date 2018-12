Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Do you feel like your kids have too much stuff, and the holidays are just beginning?

You’re not alone.

The average child in the developed world owns more than 200 toys, but plays with only 12 of them on an average day.

So, Kidsburgh has put out a guide to Gifts of Experience, or things kids can do and not just own.

