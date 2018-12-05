Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were rushed to the hospital overnight after a double shooting in the city’s Manchester neighborhood.

The shooting was first reported just after 3:30 a.m.

Police say the victims, a man and a woman, were in a car in a back alleyway behind a home when another car approached and the gunfire rang out. The victims’ car then crashed into the back porch. First responders found the woman behind the home and the man inside.

Both were taken to Allegheny General Hospital for treatment. The woman is listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the torso and the man in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The car was towed from the scene.

Police investigators spent much of the morning investigating at the home on the corner of North Franklin Avenue and Manhattan Street.

A neighbor reported hearing at least 10 gunshots.

Police say ShotSpotter technology, installed about a week ago in the neighbor, alerted them to about eight shots fired.

“We received a ShotSpotter alert in the Manchester area of about eight shots fired. On arrival, officers found two people shot, a male and a female, both in their late-20s early-30s. They were in a vehicle in back of this house here on the corner,” said Pittsburgh Police Cmdr. Mike Piliyh.

Police continue to investigate

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.