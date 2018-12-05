Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, McCandless, Missing Person

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCCANDLESS (KDKA) — Police in McCandless are searching for a young girl who disappeared late Tuesday night.

According to police, the 11-year-old girl was last seen around 9:30 p.m. It’s believed she may have run away.

Police haven’t released the girl’s name, but describe her as being of Native American descent and stands about 4-feet-7-inches tall.

She was wearing a purple parka.

Officers were searching the Grubbs Road area for her.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s