MCCANDLESS (KDKA) — Police in McCandless are searching for a young girl who disappeared late Tuesday night.

According to police, the 11-year-old girl was last seen around 9:30 p.m. It’s believed she may have run away.

Police haven’t released the girl’s name, but describe her as being of Native American descent and stands about 4-feet-7-inches tall.

She was wearing a purple parka.

Officers were searching the Grubbs Road area for her.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call 911.