PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PennDOT will be closing a section of the Parkway East at the end of the month.

The Parkway East inbound will close from the Boulevard of the Allies ramp to Grant Street from the day after Christmas until that Sunday, Dec. 30.

parkway east closure

It will reopen in time for Steelers’ traffic.

During the closure, traffic will be detour into Downtown Pittsburgh.

PennDOT officials say they chose this time for the closure because it is the lightest traffic time of the year, but it will still involve three work days.

PennDOT says by doing it for these few days, they will avoid five weekend closures in the spring.

