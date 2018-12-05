Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man is facing a number of charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl multiple times.

According to a criminal complaint, a witness reported to police in November that 27-year-old Javon Dorsey, of Pittsburgh, was engaged in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

During their investigation, multiple other witnesses told police that the victim had told them she and Dorsey had engaged in a sexual relationship prior to her 16th birthday.

Police obtained search warrants for Dorsey and the victim’s cell phones, Facebook accounts and Snapchat accounts.

When police interviewed Dorsey, he initially said the first witness who reported the relationship was angry at him and was lying about the relationship to get back at Dorsey.

The criminal complaint says Dorsey eventually admitted he had sex with the victim on multiple occasions, told the victim to delete their text message conversations and switch to Snapchat, and smoked marijuana with the victim.

Dorsey allegedly denied giving marijuana to the victim and said he didn’t know the victim was under the age of 16.

When police interviewed the victim, she allegedly said she and one witness had told Dorsey that she was 15 years old multiple times before she and Dorsey began having sex. She also allegedly said Dorsey would give her marijuana and alcohol to “get her in the mood,” and Dorsey allegedly repeatedly asked her to send him explicit photos of herself and sent her explicit photos of himself.

The victim also told police Dorsey allegedly repeatedly told her to ask her best friend, who was also under the age of 16, to have sex with the both of them. The victim told police her friend refused numerous times.

Police say Dorsey is also accused of threatening the victim with violence and breaking three of the victim’s cell phones.

Dorsey is facing a long list of charges, including intimidation, retaliation or obstruction of child abuse cases; selling or furnishing liquor or malt or brewed beverages to minors; tamper with/fabricate physical evidence; corruption of minors, and statutory sexual assault.