PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have made a trade with the Ottawa Senators.

The Pens will receive forward Ben Sexton and defenseman Macoy Erkamps in exchange for winger Tobias Lindberg and defenseman Stefan Elliott.

Sexton and Erkamps will report to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Both are in their final year of two-way contracts. At the end of the season, Sexton will be an unrestricted free agent and Erkamps will be a restricted free agent.

Sexton, 27, made his NHL debut last year with the Senators, going scoreless in two appearances. Sexton is also the son of former Penguins’ director of amateur scouting Randy Sexton.

Erkamps, 23, was undrafted and had been playing for the Brampton Beast of the ECHL this year, where he had six points (1G-5A) in 21 contests.