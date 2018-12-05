Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Rania Harris is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen getting festive for the holiday season!
Marshmallow Snowman Stirrers
- Marshmallows
- 4 inch skewers
- Pretzel sticks
- “Cake Mate” candy writing gel (red, orange, black)
Directions:
- Skewer three marshmallows on a skewer. To help them slide on more easily, you can grease the sticks with vegetable shortening, if desired.
- Draw snowman eyes with the black gel candy. Draw the mouth with the red gel candy, and the nose with the orange gel candy (to look like a carrot). Stick the pretzel sticks into the sides of the middle marshmallow to be the snowman’s arms.
- Let the gel candy set. Serve Snowman Stirrers with hot cocoa and a candy cane.
Cooking With Rania (Pt. 2):
Gingerbread Martini
- 1 ounce vodka
- 1 ounce Bailey’s Irish Cream Liqueur
- ½ ounce Kahlua Liqueur
- ½ ounce gingerbread syrup
- ½ scoop vanilla ice cream (very soft, about ½ melted)
- Whipped cream
- Pepperidge Farm gingerbread cookie
Directions:
- Mix first five ingredients in a shaker with ice.
- Shake very well.
- Pour into a chilled martini glass that has been rimmed with graham cracker crumbs. (Put a little Bailey’s Irish Cream Liqueur in a saucer, dip the rims, then dip them into the graham cracker crumbs.)
- Top with whipped cream and a Pepperidge Farm gingerbread cookie.
Melted Bead Ornaments
- Multi-color pony beads
- Cookie cutters
- Fishing line
Directions:
- Arrange your cookie cutters on a flat pan lined with aluminum foil.
- Pour some pony beads into each cookie cutter. Use a toothpick to stand all of the beads upright and completely fill the cookie cutter. Remove any extra beads.
- Take your toaster oven outside (or use your barbecue grill). Place the pan into a cold toaster over then bake at 450 degrees for 8 to 12 minutes.
- Remove the pan from the toaster oven when the beads have completely melted together, but before they start to bubble.
- Place the pan in the freezer for 10 minutes to cool.
- Gently pull the edges of the cookie cutter away from the plastic and push out each shape.
- Using a 1/8-inch drill bit, drill a hole through each of the ornaments.
- Tie a short piece of fishing line onto each of the ornaments and hang on the Christmas tree or on suction cup hooks in a window.