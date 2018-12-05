Filed Under:Cooking With Rania, Holiday Recipes, Pittsburgh Today Live, PTL, Rania Harris, Rania's Recipes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Rania Harris is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen getting festive for the holiday season!

Marshmallow Snowman Stirrers

  • Marshmallows
  • 4 inch skewers
  • Pretzel sticks
  • “Cake Mate” candy writing gel (red, orange, black)

Directions:

  1. Skewer three marshmallows on a skewer. To help them slide on more easily, you can grease the sticks with vegetable shortening, if desired.
  2. Draw snowman eyes with the black gel candy. Draw the mouth with the red gel candy, and the nose with the orange gel candy (to look like a carrot). Stick the pretzel sticks into the sides of the middle marshmallow to be the snowman’s arms.
  3. Let the gel candy set. Serve Snowman Stirrers with hot cocoa and a candy cane.

Gingerbread Martini

  • 1 ounce vodka
  • 1 ounce Bailey’s Irish Cream Liqueur
  • ½ ounce Kahlua Liqueur
  • ½ ounce gingerbread syrup
  • ½ scoop vanilla ice cream (very soft, about ½ melted)
  • Whipped cream
  • Pepperidge Farm gingerbread cookie

Directions:

  1. Mix first five ingredients in a shaker with ice.
  2. Shake very well.
  3. Pour into a chilled martini glass that has been rimmed with graham cracker crumbs. (Put a little Bailey’s Irish Cream Liqueur in a saucer, dip the rims, then dip them into the graham cracker crumbs.)
  4. Top with whipped cream and a Pepperidge Farm gingerbread cookie.

Melted Bead Ornaments

  • Multi-color pony beads
  • Cookie cutters
  • Fishing line

Directions:

  1. Arrange your cookie cutters on a flat pan lined with aluminum foil.
  2. Pour some pony beads into each cookie cutter. Use a toothpick to stand all of the beads upright and completely fill the cookie cutter. Remove any extra beads.
  3. Take your toaster oven outside (or use your barbecue grill). Place the pan into a cold toaster over then bake at 450 degrees for 8 to 12 minutes.
  4. Remove the pan from the toaster oven when the beads have completely melted together, but before they start to bubble.
  5. Place the pan in the freezer for 10 minutes to cool.
  6. Gently pull the edges of the cookie cutter away from the plastic and push out each shape.
  7. Using a 1/8-inch drill bit, drill a hole through each of the ornaments.
  8. Tie a short piece of fishing line onto each of the ornaments and hang on the Christmas tree or on suction cup hooks in a window.
