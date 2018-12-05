Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials say two Steelers fans caught on video fighting during Sunday’s game at Heinz Field are not pressing charges.

According to Heinz Field officials, security has identified the two men involved in the fight, which took place in Section 113.

Heinz Field says neither individual involved in the fight wants to press charges.

Police have charged 31-year-old Amy Marie Brown, of Oceanside, Calif., with defiant trespassing and disorderly conduct for allegedly interfering with security officers and police officers while they were trying to remove one of the men involved in the fight from the stadium.

Heinz Field management says they do plan to ban the aggressor from the stadium and may revoke his ticket privileges.

A second incident involving a pregnant Los Angeles Chargers fan who was choked by a Steelers fan is under investigation. Heinz Field management says the Chargers fans involved in the incident have been identified and they are working with local authorities to identify the Steelers fan and pursue potential discipline.

“As always, Heinz Field Management takes all incidents very seriously for the safety and security of our fans and will take the appropriate actions against the individuals that violate our code of conduct,” Heinz Field management said in a statement.