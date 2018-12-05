LAS VEGAS (KDKA) — Usually, Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson is the one dishing out illegal hits around the NHL. This time, he was on the receiving end of a blindside hit by former Pittsburgh Penguin and current Vegas Golden Knight Ryan Reaves.

“Ryan Reaves did to Tom Wilson what many #Penguins fans were hoping for.”

Ryan Reaves did to Tom Wilson what many #Penguins fans were hoping for. pic.twitter.com/7Keu2UHNbZ — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) December 5, 2018

Wilson was helped to the dressing room following the hit and missed the rest of the game with an upper-body injury.

Reaves was given a 5 minute major for interference and a game misconduct for the play.

The hit was apparently retaliation from earlier in the contest when Wilson toppled Reaves along the boards.

“Ryan Reaves just got LEVELED by Tom Wilson. You don’t see Reaves go down too often.”

Ryan Reaves just got LEVELED by Tom Wilson. You don't see Reaves go down too often. pic.twitter.com/QWvGoG2q0x — Ryan Quigley (@RP_Quigs) December 5, 2018

Wilson has been in the spotlight for borderline and illegal hits over the past few years. He has been on the NHL’s radar recently after the league handed him a 20 game suspension at the beginning of the season.

That suspension was eventually reduced a few weeks into the 2018 campaign.

Even in an abbreviated season, Wilson has 14 points including 8 goals in 11 games so far.

Reaves, who was a Penguin for less than a season last year, will not be disiplined by the league according to TSN’s Bob McKenzie.

“Ryan Reaves’ hit on Tom Wilson last night, which resulted in a major penalty/game misconduct for interference and also knocked Wilson out of the game with injury, will not result in any supplementary discipline by the NHL.”