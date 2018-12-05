Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HIGHLAND, Calif. (KDKA) — A World War II veteran from California has only one wish for his upcoming birthday.

Duane Sherman will turn 96-years-old at the end of this month.

He says he does not want any presents.

Instead, his wish is to get birthday cards from people all over the country.

If you want to make Sherman’s birthday wish come true, send a card.

You can send it to him at:

Duane Sherman c/o Sue Morse

PO Box 794

Highland, California 92346