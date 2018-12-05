Comments
You can send it to him at:
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HIGHLAND, Calif. (KDKA) — A World War II veteran from California has only one wish for his upcoming birthday.
Duane Sherman will turn 96-years-old at the end of this month.
He says he does not want any presents.
Instead, his wish is to get birthday cards from people all over the country.
If you want to make Sherman’s birthday wish come true, send a card.
You can send it to him at:
Duane Sherman c/o Sue Morse
PO Box 794
Highland, California 92346