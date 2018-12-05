Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — The City of Washington Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a suspected bank robber.

Police say 36-year-old Francis Falcon is accused of robbing the Washington Financial Bank on Friday.

Falcon is described as a white man who is 5-feet-7-inches tall and about 170 pounds.

Anyone who sees Falcon or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or send the City of Washington Police Department a message through their Facebook page.