YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man carjacked a vehicle with a baby inside and later crashed the car, but the child was not injured.

Westmoreland County Park Police have not said when or where the carjacking occurred, but they say the crash happened around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday in Youngwood when the carjacked vehicle sideswiped another car.

The man fled the scene on foot but was captured later Tuesday. The man’s name has not been released, and it’s not known what charges he’ll face.

Firefighters rescued the 18-month-old baby from the car. But further details about the child were not disclosed.

The baby’s mother, who was pulled from the vehicle during the carjacking, was taken to a hospital. But her name and further details on her condition were not disclosed.

