HOOKSTOWN, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — Friends and family will have the chance to pay their respects to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin today at a public memorial service.

The service, which is open to the public, will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Impact Christian Chapel, in Moon Township. Then, an official service will begin at 4 p.m.

dylan elchin military Family, Friends To Say Goodbye To Fallen Beaver Co. Airman At Public Memorial Service

(Source: United State Air Force)

Elchin’s family requested an escort from their home in Chippewa to Impact Christian Chapel by the Patriot Guard Riders. They will be doing that ride prior to the service.

Members of the Beaver Falls Fire Department will also be among those in the procession. At one point, they will have a 20-foot-by-60-foot flag for all along the route to see.

“There’s going to be departments putting ladder trucks up across all the bridges along 376 until Moon,” Bill Cummings, with the Beaver Falls Fire Department, said.

Due to strict military rules, Elchin’s body will not return to Beaver County for the memorial service. He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

But, since Elchin was a 2012 graduate of Hopewell Area High School, his family wanted everyone in the community to have the chance to say goodbye.

Elchin, along with two other service members, were killed in Afghanistan at the end of November when a roadside bomb exploded.

A fourth soldier, Sgt. Jason McClary, from Export, Westmoreland County, died from his injuries this week at a hospital in Germany.

Stay with KDKA for continuing coverage of Elchin’s memorial service.

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

