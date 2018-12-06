PHOENIX (AP) – The St. Louis Cardinals have added one of the National League’s most dangerous hitters to their lineup.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have shipped six-time All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to the Redbirds for pitcher Luke Weaver, catcher Carson Kelly, minor league infielder Andy Young and a 2019 draft pick.

The 31-year-old Goldschmidt is in the final year of his contract after hitting .290 with 33 home runs and 83 RBIs this year. That could be considered an off-year for the three-time Gold Glove recipient, who batted a career-best .321 in 2015 to finish as the MVP runner-up for the second time in his career.