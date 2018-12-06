Ryan Mayer

The holidays are upon us, which means that our favorite holiday movies are here once again. As you go about decorating, shopping and generally getting annoyed spending so much time with your family, CBS has some options for you to kick back, grab some eggnog and tune in to holiday classics to de-stress.

In addition to the holiday movies airing on the network that you’ll see below, there are also several holiday options available on CBS All Access, the subscription streaming service. You can check those out here.

Saturday, December 8

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer- 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT

Frosty The Snowman- 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT

Frosty Returns- 9:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. CT

Friday, December 14

I Love Lucy Christmas Special- 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT

The Dick Van Dyke Show, Now In Living Color!- 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT

Friday, December 21

A Home For The Holidays: The 20th Anniversary- 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT

The holiday specials prior to Christmas wrap up with the continuation of the networks A Home For The Holidays initiative that raises awareness for adoption and foster care. This year is the 20th anniversary of the special and it will feature multiple time GRAMMY award winner LL Cool J as host along with musical performances by Gwen Stefani, Train and Lukas Graham. This year’s special will feature the stories of four families including updates on three families that have been featured in previous years.

Wednesday, December 26

The 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors- 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT

Finally, after the holiday festivities have begun to wind down, you can curl up on the couch to watch this year’s edition of the Kennedy Center Honors. For the 41st straight year, CBS is your broadcast home for the honors. This year’s honorees are: Cher, Phillip Glass, Reba McEntire, Wayne Shorter and the co-creators of the Broadway smash-hit Hamilton (Lin Manuel-Miranda, Thomas Kail, Andy Blankenbuehler and Alex Lacamoire).