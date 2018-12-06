Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials have issued a recall for infant ibuprofen.

According to the manufacturer, Tris Pharma, the recalled products “have been found to potentially have higher concentrations of ibuprofen.” It could be potentially dangerous for babies and could cause nausea, vomiting, epigastric pain or diarrhea.

The products are used as “a pain reliever/fever reducer,” officials say.

They were sold at Walmart, CVS and Family Dollar stores, and packaged in 0.5 ounce bottles.

The recalled products include:

MORE INFORMATION:

So far, officials say no issues have been reported from the recalled products.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call Tris Customer Service at 732-940-0358.