  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CVS, Family Dollar, Ibuprofen, Local TV, Recall, Recalls, Walmart

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials have issued a recall for infant ibuprofen.

According to the manufacturer, Tris Pharma, the recalled products “have been found to potentially have higher concentrations of ibuprofen.” It could be potentially dangerous for babies and could cause nausea, vomiting, epigastric pain or diarrhea.

infant ibuprofen recall 1 Recall Issued For Infant Ibuprofen Sold At CVS, Walmart And Family Dollar

(Source: Tris Pharma)

infant ibuprofen recall 2 Recall Issued For Infant Ibuprofen Sold At CVS, Walmart And Family Dollar

(Source: Tris Pharma)

The products are used as “a pain reliever/fever reducer,” officials say.

They were sold at Walmart, CVS and Family Dollar stores, and packaged in 0.5 ounce bottles.

The recalled products include:

infant ibuprofen recall Recall Issued For Infant Ibuprofen Sold At CVS, Walmart And Family Dollar

(Source: Tris Pharma)

MORE INFORMATION:

So far, officials say no issues have been reported from the recalled products.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call Tris Customer Service at 732-940-0358.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s