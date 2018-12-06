Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A judge dropped one of the main charges in the trial of Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held on Thursday.

Held has charged by the state Attorney General’s Office for allegedly using his staff to perform campaign activities on the clock.

The judge dismissed a theft charge after the prosecution failed to prove that it happened.

The trial for the sheriff began on Tuesday. Attorney General Bobbi Jo Wagner directly attacked Held during her opening arguments.

“What the case is really about is his [Held’s] ego and how he believes he’s above the law,” said Wagner. “[Held] used his employees for his campaign. County personnel worked on county time, it was taxpayers money, the juror’s money.”

In 2015 and 2016, Held allegedly direction on-duty deputies to pick up merchandise, food and money to be used for campaign events. Prosecutors also maintain Held would punish those who did not help out with punitive unpopular duties.

Held’s Defense Attorney Ryan Tutera said, “The elephant in the room the just dismissed count number two. That’s why we were in there just now. Just got out of court, [the] judge dismissed the theft county by unlawful taking so we are very happy and we’ll see you tomorrow.”

Closing arguments are set for Friday.