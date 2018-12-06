PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — JuJu Smith-Schuster has made a name for himself in the NFL as on of the league’s top young talents.

His play on the field has also sparked the interest of other organizations, including former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who has made Juju one of the faces of his new line of body care products.

Art of Sport products are made with the athlete in mind to keep players in all sports healthy and energized, according to the company’s website.

JuJu was so impressed on the great season that the Aliquippa football team has put together under new head coach Mike Warfield that he decided to give the team a surprise to reward their efforts. The receiver delivered the Art of Sport body care products to every player on the team, along with a motivating message to give the group a boost headed into the state championship game against Middletown High School on December 8th in Hershey.

The Quips won the WPIAL 3A Championship for the 17th time in November and are heading to the school’s third PIAA title.

“It’s definitely a cool experience having someone famous like that watching us,” senior standout wide receiver and Pitt commit Will Gipson said. “We’re just little Aliquippa and somebody big like that finding us, especially him not being from around here, is definitely important and means a lot to us.”

In addition, JuJu and the Steelers invited the team to an upcoming home game at Heinz Field later this month.