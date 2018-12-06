Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man was killed in a fire Thursday afternoon in North Huntingdon Township.

Authorities say that 88-year-old Thomas J. Scheetz was found next to a burn barrel at his home located on Colonial Manor Road.

Westmoreland County Coroner Kenneth A. Bacha released a statement saying that Scheetz was found with thermal injuries and that Dr. Cyril H. Wecht will perform an autopsy on Friday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause and manner of the death are not yet available.

North Huntingdon Police are also investigating the incident.