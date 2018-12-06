Filed Under:Colonial Manor Road, Dr. Cyril Wecht, Fatal Fire, Fire, Kenneth A Bacha, Local TV, North Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County, Westmoreland County Coroner

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man was killed in a fire Thursday afternoon in North Huntingdon Township.

Authorities say that 88-year-old Thomas J. Scheetz was found next to a burn barrel at his home located on Colonial Manor Road.

Westmoreland County Coroner Kenneth A. Bacha released a statement saying that Scheetz was found with thermal injuries and that Dr. Cyril H. Wecht will perform an autopsy on Friday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause and manner of the death are not yet available.

North Huntingdon Police are also investigating the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s