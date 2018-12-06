Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GEORGES TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – One person was killed in Fayette County Thursday evening.

Police in Georges Township say that Frank N. Dodson was killed when his vehicle left the roadway and traveled over an embankment. Dodson and a passenger were traveling on Weaver Mill Road near Conn Road.

Pennsylvania State Police in Uniontown responded to the scene. Authorities said that the car rolled into Ruble Run Creek after it left the road.

The passenger of the vehicle was taken to Uniontown Hospital with moderate injuries.

Police say that alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the accident.