NORWEGIAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) – State police have arrested two men who they say attacked a Pennsylvania Game Commission officer who was investigating a possible hunting violation.

Wade Winemiller and Thomas Kelly Jr. are facing felony assault charges among other offenses in connection with the attack Saturday morning.

The York Dispatch reports Deputy Warden David Fidler had responded to a forested area in Norwegian Township when he encountered the 57-year-old men on ATVs.

Authorities say a fight broke out between the three, and Fidler fired a shot from his pistol.

Fidler was later treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries.

Kelly declined to comment Tuesday. It is unclear is Winemiller has retained an attorney, and he could not be reached for comment.

