PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh native aboard the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier lowered the American flag the day after the former president died.

A spokesperson from the U.S. Navy said that Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Logan Davidson of Monaca alongside Airmen Recruit Gabriel Gonzalez from Los Angeles lowered the flag on the USS George H.W. Bush. Davidson was conducting morning colors aboard the aircraft carriers flight deck.

The flag was flown at half-staff to honor the former 41st president and Navy pilot, Geroge H.W. Bush, who died on Nov. 30. The ship was named after Bush and was commissioned into service on Jan. 2009.

The aircraft carrier is currently docked in port in Norfolk, Virginia where crews are conducting routine training exercises to maintain the carriers readiness, according to a Naval spokesperson.

Funeral services to honor the former president took place on Wednesday in Washington D.C.

On Thursday the body of George H.W. Bush traveled to College Station, Texas with family, where he will be laid to rest.