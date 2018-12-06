WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – Deputies from the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office arrested a sex assault fugitive in Wilkinsburg on Thursday.

Deputies arrested George Holiday, 28 of Duquesne, after a warrant for his arrest was issued Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening, police in Wilkinsburg were called to a home where a female victim claimed she had been assaulted by Holiday. The victim stated that she and Holiday had a verbal argument when Holiday became irate and physically assaulted her. The victim told police that she was choked by Holiday who then threatened to kill her. holiday fled the scene before police could arrive.

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday evening that included charges of terroristic threats, simple assault and strangulation.

After receiving information on Holiday’s whereabouts Tuesday morning, deputies visited the home of Theresa Jones-Carey, who insisted Holiday was not inside. After extensive conversation, Jones-Carey granted authorities permission to search the home. Holiday was found hiding in a pile of clothes in a third-floor bedroom. Deputies asked Holiday to show himself multiple times, but the fugitive refused to cooperate. Authorities tased and arrested Holiday.

Jones-Carey is also facing charges of hindering apprehension and conduct related to sexual offenders.

Holiday was charged with sexual assault in Oct. 2016 after he raped a woman in her apartment building parking lot, according to authorities. Holiday was sentenced in 2017, which included probation.

Holiday is now in Allegheny County Jail where he is being held on charges of probation violation.