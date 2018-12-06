Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another poorly-timed chance for snow is set to move into the area this afternoon.

Snow totals will be unimpressive, but the concern is that some of the heaviest snow showers will arrive just in time for the evening commute. This means drivers can expect a slushy, and at times, slick commute.

Overall, we are expecting more than an inch of snow to fall from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., but much of what falls won’t stick, melting on contact. What does lay on the ground won’t be around for long.

Expect to see up to a half an inch on the ground at times through the evening hours before we go back down to a little more than a dusting on the ground first thing on Friday morning.

This afternoon’s snow will come in due to a cold front moving in from the northwest.

Chilly conditions will follow on Friday with afternoon temperatures just in the mid-20s. Lake-effect snow showers will also be possible, but won’t amount to any accumulations south of I-80.

A dry stretch of weather is expected to begin on Saturday with a slow warm up. Highs should be back in the 40s by Tuesday of next week.