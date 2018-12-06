Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A deer found itself in not only a tough spot, but a cold one, too, in South Park Township.

The Broughton Volunteer Fire Department and South Park Police were called out Wednesday evening when the deer got trapped in a backyard swimming pool.

It happened along Zupancic Drive.

The firefighters, officers and people who live in the neighborhood helped get the poor deer out of the pool without an issue.

Firefighters say the deer was very cold from being in the water, but appeared fine, and was back on all four legs within minutes.