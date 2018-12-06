PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Pittsburgh Steelers announced defensive tackle Cam Heyward as the team’s 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee Thursday.

“Cameron Heyward is our nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by @Nationwide. Tweet #WPMOYChallenge + Cameron Heyward to help him earn a $25,000 contribution to the charity of his choice.”

Considered one of the league’s most prestigious honors, the award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

Heyward started “The Heyward House” in May of 2015 to benefit many causes including the Boys and Girls Club of Western PA, DKMS, the Southeastern Brain Tumor Foundation, KidsVoice Smyrna Stars Basketball Club and after school fitness programs.

As a nominee, Heyward will wear a Walter Payton Man of the Year decal on his helmet for the rest of the season.

All 32 team winners will be highlighted as finalists during the weekend leading up to Super Bowl LIII. The winner will be announced during NFL Honors, a two-hour prime time awards special on February 2nd. The winner will receive $500,000 to donate. Half of the money will go to a charity of their choice and the other half will go to Character Playbook, the NFL and United Way’s digital character education program.