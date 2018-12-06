Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The search continues for a gunman, believed to be armed and dangerous, wanted in a double shooting in the city’s Manchester section.

Police say the suspect is Tramiane Solomen. He has several warrants out for his arrest, many domestic-related, and police say his girlfriend was the target of Wednesday’s shooting.

Police recovered 12 shell casings at the scene of the crime behind North Franklin Street early Wednesday morning.

They towed away the silver car that both victims were inside at the time of the shooting.

Early Thursday, police released more details about the incident, saying they found Channell Rhinehart lying next to the open front passenger door. She had been shot several times.

Officers asked her if she knew who shot her, and she said yes, identifying her boyfriend, Solomen.

Officers also found another man, Nico Nixon, with gunshot wounds. He ran inside a home to get away from the gunfire.

Officers issued an arrest warrant for Solomen. He’s facing aggravated assault and criminal attempt charges.

He’s also charged for possessing a weapon. He’s not legally allowed to have a gun.

Solomen’s criminal history is four pages long, dating back to the year 2007.

Police tell KDKA he has numerous active warrants for his arrest. Three of them are domestic-related, stemming from this year.

His girlfriend is listed as the victim in those cases as well.

Police are warning the public to not approach Solomen. He should be considered armed and dangerous They say he’s known to frequent the Hill District and East Liberty.