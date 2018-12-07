Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Late Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller has been nominated for a Grammy.

Miller, from Point Breeze, is nominated in the Best Rap Album category for his album, “Swimming.”

This is the first nomination for Miller, who died from an accidental drug overdose in September at his home in Los Angeles.

Before his death, Miller had planned to launch a tour for his new album.

The tour was going to stop at the Petersen Events Center in November.

But the Los Angeles County coroner’s report, released last month, said Miller died of “mixed toxicity,” saying cocaine, alcohol and the powerful opioid fentanyl were found in his system.