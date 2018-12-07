  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Grammy Awards, Local TV, Mac Miller

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Late Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller has been nominated for a Grammy.

Miller, from Point Breeze, is nominated in the Best Rap Album category for his album, “Swimming.”

This is the first nomination for Miller, who died from an accidental drug overdose in September at his home in Los Angeles.

WATCH: Grammy Nominations Announced —

Before his death, Miller had planned to launch a tour for his new album.

The tour was going to stop at the Petersen Events Center in November.

But the Los Angeles County coroner’s report, released last month, said Miller died of “mixed toxicity,” saying cocaine, alcohol and the powerful opioid fentanyl were found in his system.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s