PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There will be overnight closures in the Fort Pitt Tunnel next week.

The tunnel will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. so crews can conduct inspection activities.

PennDOT says the outbound (westbound) tunnel will be closed on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The inbound (eastbound) tunnel will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

There will not be any closures on Friday or Saturday.

Delays are expected and motorists should allow extra time when traveling through the area.

The following detours will be posted:

INBOUND (EASTBOUND)

• From eastbound I-376 (Parkway West) take the ramp to North US 19/Route 51 West End (Exit 69C)

• Follow northbound Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard)

• Take the North 51 McKees Rocks/West End exit

• Stay in right lane to South Route 837/East I-376

• Continue on southbound Route 837 (West Carson Street)

• Take the ramp to East I-376/North I-279 onto the Fort Pitt Bridge

• End detour

OUTBOUND (WESTBOUND)

• From the Fort Pitt Bridge, traffic will take the ramp to North Route 837/Route 51 West End (Exit 69C)

• Follow Route 837 (West Carson Street) to the West End Circle

• Turn left onto southbound Route 51 toward the Airport

• Follow Route 51 to Airport/Carnegie ramp to I-376 Parkway West

• End detour

Additionally, there will be overnight lane restrictions on the Parkway East on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights. Restrictions will occur from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

There will be single-lane restrictions in various locations on I-376 in both directions between the Fort Pitt Bridge and the Squirrel Hill Tunnel. There will also be two-lane restrictions in various locations as guiderail and attenuator work progresses.

PennDOT says additional details will be provided as the schedule and work locations develop.

Road conditions can be found on 511pa.com.