PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Earlier this week, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier marked one year since suffering a serious spinal injury during a play in Cincinnati.

But he’s now showing fans just how much progress he’s made.

He shared video on Facebook Thursday, showing himself lifting weights.

He says in the post: “Through the pain and the success. You must always remain HUMBLE!”

Last week, he started some light jogging.

After his injury last year, some thought he might never walk again.

He surprised everyone last spring, walking out on to the stage at the NFL Draft to announce the Steelers top draft pick, then in the late summer posted video of himself walking across the field at Training Camp.

In October, he thanked the doctors at University of Cincinnati Medical Center who treated him, stabilizing his spine, just after his injury.

Shazier is proving them all wrong.