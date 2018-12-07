Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man who was convicted in a Pittsburgh Bureau of Police sergeant’s shooting death back in the ’90s was arrested on drug and gun charges Thursday.

Police say Zone 5 plainclothes officers in an unmarked police vehicle saw a vehicle run a stop sign at the intersection of Lemington Avenue and Oberlin Street around 7:40 p.m.

When officers turned on their flashers, they say they saw the driver appear to reach towards the driver’s side floorboard. The driver, later identified as 40-year-old Tyrek Jrevae Booker, stopped on Gladefield Street next to Chadwick Park.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and detained Booker without incident.

Police say the officers smelled marijuana in the car and saw partially burned marijuana cigarettes in the ashtray and center console container.

Upon further inspection, officers found multiple bags of crack-cocaine, a bag of suspected powder cocaine, a jar containing marijuana and individual bags of marijuana, bottles containing an unknown purple liquid, a black digital scale with white residue and multiple bullets.

Officers asked Booker if there was a gun in the vehicle and Booker told them there was a firearm under the driver’s seat. It was later discovered that Booker did not have a concealed carry permit and that he had an active warrant.

Officers also found multiple burnt marijuana cigars and multiple individual bags of crack-cocaine in Booker’s pockets.

Booker was placed under arrest and sent to the Allegheny County Jail. He is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and gun charges.

Police say Booker was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Sgt. James “Rip” Taylor during an argument outside Taylor’s home in 1996.