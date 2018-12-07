Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Closing arguments are being held this morning in the corruption trial of Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held.

On Friday, after hearing all of the prosecution’s evidence, the judge dismissed a theft charge that had been brought against the sheriff because the prosecution did not prove it occurred.

The defense then rested without calling any witnesses.

Held is accused of assigning his staff to do work for his re-election campaign while they were on the clock for the county.

Prosecutors also maintain Held would punish those who did not help out with punitive, unpopular duties.

The defense said that many people on the prosecution’s witness list had some problem with the truth when dealing with the Attorney General’s Office.

The trial began earlier this week.

