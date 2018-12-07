Filed Under:K9, Local TV, Whitehall Borough, Whitehall Borough Police Department

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WHITEHALL BOROUGH (KDKA) — The Whitehall Borough Police Department has sworn in its newest K9 team.

The department says K9 Officer Terry Bradford and Finn, a 20-month-old German Shepard, recently completed an intensive 12-week training program at the Pittsburgh Police Academy. Finn was named the top tracking K9 in his class.

whitehall borough k9 finn officer terry bradford 2 Whitehall Borough Police Swear In Newest K9 Team

(Photo Credit: Whitehall Borough Police Department/Facebook)

The team was sworn in at the borough council meeting on Wednesday.

Police say Finn’s addition to the department was made possible through a $6,500 grant from the Charles P. and Alison C. Tucker Family Fund of the Pittsburgh Foundation.

A portion of the grant was used to pay medical expenses for K9 Keela, who retired last year.

whitehall borough k9 finn officer terry bradford Whitehall Borough Police Swear In Newest K9 Team

(Photo Credit: Whitehall Borough Police Department/Facebook)

Finn is the third K9 to serve the borough. Keela was the borough K9 from 2007 to 2017 and K9 Alex served the community from 1996 to 2006.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s