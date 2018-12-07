Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WHITEHALL BOROUGH (KDKA) — The Whitehall Borough Police Department has sworn in its newest K9 team.

The department says K9 Officer Terry Bradford and Finn, a 20-month-old German Shepard, recently completed an intensive 12-week training program at the Pittsburgh Police Academy. Finn was named the top tracking K9 in his class.

The team was sworn in at the borough council meeting on Wednesday.

Police say Finn’s addition to the department was made possible through a $6,500 grant from the Charles P. and Alison C. Tucker Family Fund of the Pittsburgh Foundation.

A portion of the grant was used to pay medical expenses for K9 Keela, who retired last year.

Finn is the third K9 to serve the borough. Keela was the borough K9 from 2007 to 2017 and K9 Alex served the community from 1996 to 2006.