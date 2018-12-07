  • KDKA TVOn Air

WILKINS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a woman allegedly stole three purses from a Wilkins Township restaurant on Veteran’s Day.

It happened at the Texas Roadhouse on William Penn Highway. Police did not say if the victims were customers or employees.

According to police, the suspect is a white female with glasses wearing a blue jacket who can be seen on surveillance video walking around near what appears to be an entrance to the kitchen.

texas roadhouse theft suspect Police Searching For Woman Who Stole 3 Purses From Restaurant

(Photo Courtesy: Wilkins Township Police Department)

Police say the suspect took the purses into the women’s bathroom, then allegedly removed the valuables from the purses and threw the bags into the trashcan.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect leaving the restaurant in an older Dodge work van with a ladder rack.

texas roadhouse theft van Police Searching For Woman Who Stole 3 Purses From Restaurant

(Photo Courtesy: Wilkins Township Police Department)

Police say one of the victim’s credit cards was used at the Giant Eagle on Rodi Road in Penn Hills later that day.

Anyone who has information on this theft or the suspect is asked to contact the Wilkins Township Police Department.

