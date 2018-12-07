Comments
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
- South Hills 7th Night Chanukah Celebration!
- 2018 Old Allegheny Victorian Christmas House Tour
- Nemacolin Castle Christmas Tours
- The Hip Hop Nutcracker
- The Polar Express 3D
- Washington Holiday Market
- Baldwin Holiday Festival
- Welcome Christmas to West View
- North Hills Cares Presents “A Community of Music”
- City of Washington Christmas Parade
- North Strabane Township Breakfast with Santa
- Jingle Jam Craft Show
- Storytime With Santa, Avalon
- Soergel Orchards Snowflake Festival 2018