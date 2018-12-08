Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARMONY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was taken into custody after a house fire in Beaver County on Saturday.

The blaze started around 8 p.m. at a home on Wilson Avenue near 4th Street on the border of Ambridge and Harmony Township.

Smoke could be seen pouring from the attic of the home.

A male was taken into custody at the scene of the house fire. The reason he was taken into custody is unknown at this time.

Further details have not yet been released.

