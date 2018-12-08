  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    10:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    10:30 AMThe Inspectors
    11:00 AMHometown High Q
    11:30 AMHometown High Q
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bellvue, Local TV, Ohio River Boulevard, Road Rage, Shooting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BELLVUE (KDKA) – Police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

According to officials, police responded to a Sunoco gas station in the 4500-block of Ohio River Boulevard at approximately 1:35 a.m.

Police say that a 52-year-old man from Beaver Falls was treated by EMS for a grazing wound to the top of his head.

The man says that he was driving across the Fort Duquesne Bridge towards the Northside when he angered another driver. That’s when the other driver shot at the man’s car, shattering front driver and passenger window and grazing the victims head.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Pittsburgh Police are investigating the incident.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s