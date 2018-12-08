Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BELLVUE (KDKA) – Police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

According to officials, police responded to a Sunoco gas station in the 4500-block of Ohio River Boulevard at approximately 1:35 a.m.

ALERT: Overnight Road Rage shooting. pic.twitter.com/rBb1zETkbC — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) December 8, 2018

Police say that a 52-year-old man from Beaver Falls was treated by EMS for a grazing wound to the top of his head.

The man says that he was driving across the Fort Duquesne Bridge towards the Northside when he angered another driver. That’s when the other driver shot at the man’s car, shattering front driver and passenger window and grazing the victims head.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Pittsburgh Police are investigating the incident.

