CENTER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Free Christmas trees were given away to 500 military families at the Community College of Beaver County campus Saturday.

“Tree For Troops” has been going on for 18 years, but this was the first time it came to western Pennsylvania.

“To be honest, I’ve been blown away by Pennsylvania’s support of Army personnel, military personnel in general. It’s a very military-friendly state,” Army Reserve Sergeant Zachary Day said.

“Oh, I have been there. My husband was deployed several times over Christmas. Having a tree, trying to make life as normal as possible is really important, but to have someone care enough to give a me a free tree when my husband is deployed is everything,” Beth Wiruth, of Trees For Troops, said.

The day also featured activities inside for military families to let them know they are not forgotten during the holidays.