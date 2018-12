Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DUQUESNE (KDKA) – Firefighters in the City of Duquesne had to battle both a fire and freezing temperatures Saturday morning.

Fire crews were dispatched to 119 7th Street at approximate 7:44 a.m. when a vacant caught fire.

Officials told KDKA-TV’s Bob Allen that the bitter conditions made it even more difficult to battle the flames.

Authorities have not yet released what caught the fire but no one has been injured.

