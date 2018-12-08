  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMCollege Football Today
    3:00 PMCollege Football
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMKDKA-TV News
    7:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Auction, Engagement Ring, Frank Sinatra

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS/CBS NEW YORK) – The private treasures of Frank Sinatra and his wife Barbara were a multi-million dollar hit at auction.

Sotheby’s reported Friday that the couple’s entertainment memorabilia, art, jewelry, books and other personal items sold for $9.2 million — about twice their pre-sale estimates.

A 20-carat diamond engagement ring that Frank Sinatra presented to his fiancee fetched nearly $1.7 million, surpassing a top $1.5 million estimate.

“Frank tossed a bunch of diamonds on a bed and said, ‘Pick the one you want,'” Quig Bruning from Sotheby’s said last month, CBS New York reported. “Barbara picked the one she liked, she had it mounted in a ring. Frank gave it to her in a glass of champagne and she said, ‘Alright, you pick the finger to put it on.’ And that became her engagement ring.”

For more on this story, visit CBS New York.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s