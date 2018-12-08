NEW YORK (CBS NEWS/CBS NEW YORK) – The private treasures of Frank Sinatra and his wife Barbara were a multi-million dollar hit at auction.

Sotheby’s reported Friday that the couple’s entertainment memorabilia, art, jewelry, books and other personal items sold for $9.2 million — about twice their pre-sale estimates.

A 20-carat diamond engagement ring that Frank Sinatra presented to his fiancee fetched nearly $1.7 million, surpassing a top $1.5 million estimate.

“Frank tossed a bunch of diamonds on a bed and said, ‘Pick the one you want,'” Quig Bruning from Sotheby’s said last month, CBS New York reported. “Barbara picked the one she liked, she had it mounted in a ring. Frank gave it to her in a glass of champagne and she said, ‘Alright, you pick the finger to put it on.’ And that became her engagement ring.”

For more on this story, visit CBS New York.