Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) – Kevin Degnan scored 19 points and his 3-pointer with two seconds left gave Siena a 74-71 win over Robert Morris on Saturday.

Manny Camper’s layup with 9:27 left put Siena up 65-53 before the Colonials went on a 16-0 run over the next seven minutes and Sayveon McEwen’s shot made it 69-65. Jalen Pickett reduced the deficit to two with a layup before Matty McConnell extended the lead to four again with a layup.

Camper made a pair of free throws with 1:21 left and Pickett’s layup knotted it at 71 with 41 seconds to go. Josh Williams missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Pickett scored 20 points with seven rebounds and seven assists, Camper made all six of his shot attempts and scored 14 and Jimmy Ratliff scored 10 for Siena (4-6).

Williams led Robert Morris (4-6) with 19 points and McConnell scored 16.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)