Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people were taken to the hospital following an accident on the Liberty Bridge Saturday morning.

The accident occurred at approximately 2 a.m. when four vehicles crashed on the bridge that crosses the Monongahela River.

Two people were injured in the accident and were taken to the hospital.

One victim was listed as in critical condition.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details