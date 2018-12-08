  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Downtown Pittsburgh apartment building was evacuated after a fire broke out Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 2 p.m. at the Penn Garrison Lofts located next to the social security office on Penn Avenue.

penn garrison lofts Fire Breaks Out At Downtown Pittsburgh Apartment Building

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

According to fire officials, the fire started in the kitchen of an apartment. Residents reported seeing heavy smoke and some flames inside an apartment on the fourth floor.

Further details on the fire has not yet been released. It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured.

