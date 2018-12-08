Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH SIDE SLOPES (KDKA) — A woman is accused of shooting at another woman and striking her in the head with a crowbar at a South Side Slopes home early Saturday morning.

Officers were sent to a home in the 1800 block of Arlington Avenue around 4:45 a.m. for a report that someone was being shot at and attacked with a crowbar.

According to a criminal complaint, when officers arrived at the scene, they found a female victim outside the home. Police say the victim had blood running from her right eye, a bloody nose and swelling to the right side of her face.

The victim told police she and 56-year-old Anise Petite-Bruce, of Pittsburgh, went out to get drinks to celebrate Petite-Bruce’s birthday then returned to the home on Arlington Avenue, where they got into an argument. Petite-Bruce then allegedly got a gun and shot at the victim.

According to the victim, other people in the house tried to disarm Petite-Bruce and break up the fight. The victim says she went outside after the shots were fired, but she realized her car keys were still in the house.

The victim says when she went back into the living room, Petite-Bruce swung a crowbar at her, striking the victim in the side of the head. The victim then ran out of the house and called 911.

Petite-Bruce was taken into custody and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. The victim was sent to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The criminal complaint says while Petite-Bruce was being transported to the jail, she told an officer she did hit the victim in the head with a crowbar, but she claimed the victim was the one who fired the gun.

Petite-Bruce is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.