  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFrosty the Snowman
    9:31 PMFrosty Returns
    10:01 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMMike Tomlin Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:car chase, DUI, Local TV, Port Authority of Allegheny County, Port Authority Police, South Busway

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A suspected DUI driver drove onto the South Busway and led police on a chase Saturday evening.

It happened just before 7 p.m.

According to Port Authority officials, a vehicle was trespassing on the South Busway.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver sped off in the wrong direction.

The driver eventually crashed into a jersey barrier near Glenbury Street.

Port Authority officials say the driver was not injured, but the vehicle was totaled.

The driver was arrested for suspected DUI and driving with a suspended license.

The South Busway was shut down while police were on the scene. It has since reopened.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s