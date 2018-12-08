Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A suspected DUI driver drove onto the South Busway and led police on a chase Saturday evening.

It happened just before 7 p.m.

According to Port Authority officials, a vehicle was trespassing on the South Busway.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver sped off in the wrong direction.

The driver eventually crashed into a jersey barrier near Glenbury Street.

Port Authority officials say the driver was not injured, but the vehicle was totaled.

The driver was arrested for suspected DUI and driving with a suspended license.

The South Busway was shut down while police were on the scene. It has since reopened.

