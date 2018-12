Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Drivers traveling on the parkway east Saturday morning will encounter construction crews and traffic delays.

The parkway will be restricted to a single inbound lane Saturday morning between the Wilkinsburg and Edgewood-Swissvale exits.

Road crews will be conducting patchwork to a bridge, causing the delays.

Officials say that the work is expected to be open by 12 p.m. and all lanes should reopen.