SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police helped spread holiday cheer to some needy kids in South Strabane.

Children were paired with officers from Cecil, Canonsburg and North Strabane for the annual “Shop With A Cop” event at the South Strabane Walmart.

Each child received about $300 to spend on anything they wanted.

“I’d probably like to get video games and gifts for mom for Christmas,” Gregory Lomax, of Canonsburg, said.

“It’s nice for the police to do this and it’s like really fun,” Klayton Klamis, of Eighty Four, said.

About 80 kids from the Canon-McMillan School District participated in the event.