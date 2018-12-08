(CBS SPORTS) – Will Grier has played his final college game.

West Virginia announced Saturday that Grier will sit out of West Virginia’s bowl game against Syracuse to prepare for the 2019 NFL Draft.

📝 A message from Will Grier… pic.twitter.com/4mOnm3dRcK — WVU Football (@WVUfootball) December 8, 2018

“Will and I spoke at length about the bowl game, and I am fully supportive of his decision to begin preparing for the NFL Draft,” Mountaineers coach Dana Holgorsen said. “While we will miss him in Orlando, Will’s commitment and service to WVU Football over the last three years will be talked about for many years to come. He led us with class, hard work and a willingness to learn, and set a high standard for his teammates. He will always be part of our family, and we wish him, Jeanne and Eloise all the best in pursuit of their dreams.”

Will Grier will skip @WVUfootball Bow game to focus on NFL Draft…He had a message for #Mountaineers fans https://t.co/aUm6G7ejdY — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) December 8, 2018

Grier is currently third in the country in passing yards per game at 351.3. He finishes the season with 3,864 yards passing, 37 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The Mountaineers went 15-7 in his starts for them the past two seasons.

For more on this story, visit CBS Sports.