BUTLER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A Butler County man led Pennsylvania State Police on a chase Friday evening.

Police say that 50-year-old William John McCurdy was driving westbound on Greenwood Drive in Butler Township at approximately 7:41 p.m. when officers first spotted him.

Officials say that an officer tried to pull McCurdy over, but he refused to stop and officers gave chase.

Police were eventually able to stop McCurdy and he was arrested and charged with felony fleeing and eluding, recklessly endangering and 12 traffic violations.