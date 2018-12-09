Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HIGHLAND PARK (KDKA) — Family and friends are still looking for answers after a man was found dead in Highland Park three weeks ago.

The body of 48-year-old Louis Mudd Jr. was found in Carnegie Lake on Nov. 25. His family still doesn’t know how he ended up there.

They describe Mudd as a sweet and loving man who would do anything for anyone.

“He was a really good stepdad to my child. He would participate with all the sports,” Mudd’s girlfriend, Dana Peterson, said.

Police are still investigating.

Mudd’s family is waiting for toxicology reports.